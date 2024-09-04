By Adam Woodward • Published: 04 Sep 2024 • 10:31 • 1 minute read

Costa del Sol sailing the latest trend, Euro Weekly News. Credit: Marinas de Andalucía

Among European visitors to the South coast, this year has seen a sharp new trend away from the beaches and out to sea.

Sailing is all the rage these days and it is showing at the Costa del Sol’s harbours as more and more opt for open seas over beaches. One of the most popular routes, according to the Marinas de Andaluciá association, is between the Balearics and Costa del Sol, and the average capacity at marinas has reflected the same figure as the hotel industry at 85%, up 5% on last year’s figures.

European tourists opting more for sailing holidays

This year, foreign sailors have dominated the demand for marina space, and not just Spanish ones as the foreign market has increased significantly. This, according to the ports and nautical clubs signed up to the Marinas de Andalucía association including IGY Málaga Marina; Benalmádena Marina; Fuengirola Marina; Puerto Banús; Estepona Marina; La Duquesa Marina and the sailing clubs of El Candado and Estepona.

The bulk of European sailing enthusiasts is generally made up of British, German and French as well as an emerging clientele from Benelux countries, which have spurred more of a trend towards boat rentals rather than ownership. This also suggests a growing trend for nautical tourism and growing demand for holiday seasons to come.