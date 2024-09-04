Cows in the MOOd for a swim

By John Smith •
It was a case of Deja Moo for the local fire brigade
Credit: Brandweer Westhoek X
It seems that the Brandweer Westhoek (Westhoek Fire Brigade) in the west of Belgium have become expert cattle wranglers.
For several years, they have been called out each summer to cows who have decided to escape the heat by wandering into local lakes and creeks to cool down, only to discover that they are unable to return to dry land.
In 2023, it was more than a dozen silly moos who got themselves stranded and this year no less than a bakers’ dozen (13) decided to take a dip near the tiny village of Pollinkhove and although they weren’t apparently in any distress they couldn’t get out!
Speaking to VRT News, Kristof Louagie of the Westhoek Fire Brigade explained “They had trouble reaching dry land because the banks are rather steep,” adding “We used an excavator to dig out a piece of the bank and make it less steep so they could get out.”
Despite the Fire Officers sterling work, the cows were determined to enjoy their dip and it wasn’t until several hours later that the last of the bovine paddlers decided it was time to call it a day and go home, leaving the officers to clear up after them.
Amazingly, last year, the same Fire Brigade faced an even more complicated problem when they were asked to work out how to remove five cows from a local swimming pool which they managed to do without any injury to the animals although the pool needed some deep cleaning afterwards.
