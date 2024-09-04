By Adam Woodward • Published: 04 Sep 2024 • 8:56 • 1 minute read

Ecological wine tour, with an Austrian accent, Euro Weekly News. Credit: bodegakieninger.com

Wine makers Bodega Kieninger in the mountains of Ronda who make prize-winning natural, ecological and sustainable wines with an Austrian accent.

For a quarter of a century, wine producer and architect Martin Kieninger has been producing award-winning ecological wines in the 750m-high Sierra de las Cumbres in Ronda using grape varieties from France, Spain and his homeland in Austria.

Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Fran and Pinot Noir, Austrian varietals such as Blaufraekish and Zweigelt, and Spanish grapes like Garnacha Tinta and Tintilla de Rota. Only using traditional and sustainable growing techniques, the wines produced here are high quality and balanced vintages, achieved through the varietal and maturation in wooden barrels.

Learn the process of creating ecological wines

Visits to the winery consist of a guided walk through the vineyards which show how they are respectful to the land and vines. The tour moves on to the production and ageing rooms with talks about the process of creating their wines, followed by a tasting 4 wines accompanied by artisanal local products including goat’s or sheep’s cheese, cured meat products and Ronda olives.

The visit lasts approximately 1.5 hours and can be given in Spanish, English or German. They ask people to book at least 2 days in advance and the tour costs €35 per person bases on 2 people, or €25 per person for groups between 3 and 8 people. For larger groups, €20 per person. Bookings via phone 618685152 or email araceli@bodegakieninger.com.