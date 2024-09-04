By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Sep 2024 • 10:11 • 1 minute read

Feast your eyes: Alicante’s gastronomic fair is serving up culinary excellence. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

Alicante has prepared an extensive programme of activities and new features to participate in the sixth Alicante Gastronomic Fair.

The event will run from September 27 to 30 and showcase a diverse array of culinary experiences for all audiences.

Over these four days, the city will spotlight haute cuisine, with numerous initiatives and ‘show-cooking’ sessions that will highlight Alicante as a destination of culinary excellence and an international tourist reference.

Significant Event

Councillor for Tourism, Lidia López, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, “It is an honour to participate in one of the most significant culinary events in Spain, showcasing our chefs, restaurants, and the exceptional talent in Alicante’s gastronomy.”

With the slogan ‘Taste the largest experiential fair in Spain,’ this event will offer more than 400 activities, 250 exhibitors, and 120 Michelin Stars and Repsol Suns.

Celebrating Talent

The Alicante Council stand will feature continuous programming throughout the four days, promoting local products and celebrating the professionalism and talent of the region’s chefs.

The councillor added: “This fair serves as a showcase that elevates Alicante’s cuisine, promoting our culture, tradition, and gastronomic wealth, with our rice dishes as a flagship and our region as a prime destination for gastronomic tourism.”