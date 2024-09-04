By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Sep 2024 • 15:24 • 1 minute read

Fig-tastic harvest: Albatera’s quality figs shine despite smaller yield. Image: Breva de Albatera

The Albatera fig harvest for this campaign is expected to total two million kilos, reflecting a 20 per cent decrease compared to the previous year.

This reduction is attributed to unusually high temperatures in the fields during the last autumn and winter, which adversely affected the fig trees that require a certain amount of cold to achieve their peak production.

Despite the lower volume, the figs are notably larger and of higher quality this year, according to Mario Berná, president of the Albatera Fig Producers Association (APBA).

European Markets

Over half of this year’s harvest will be directed to Central European markets, while the remainder will be distributed through fruit marketing platforms in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Zaragoza, and Bilbao.

Albatera, with its thousand hectares of fig trees, boasts robust trees, many of which are equipped with drip irrigation systems.

The seven primary production companies in Albatera, operating under a unified brand, are currently satisfied with the wholesale price of €8 per kilo.

Production Costs

This price reflects the high production costs involved in bringing the figs to market.

The figs are particularly delicate and require careful handling, as they are not harvested using mechanical methods. Instead, each fig is picked by hand, with meticulous attention to selecting the fruit at its peak and managing it properly.

Sierra de Albatera

The majority of Albatera’s fig production is situated on the slopes of the Sierra de Albatera, a region where the rugged terrain and scarce water resources add to the challenge of cultivation.

Despite these challenges, Albatera has become synonymous with high-quality figs, showcasing the region’s dedication to preserving and enhancing its traditional fruit production.