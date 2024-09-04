Greta Thunberg arrested in Denmark

By John Smith •
Best known for her constant fight against climate change, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg also supports the Palestinian cause and makes no secret of this.
She has once again been arrested, this time in Denmark as she joined a protest organised by Students Against the Occupation as around 20 of them blocked an entrance to the Copenhagen University building on Wednesday September 4.
It is reported that six of the demonstrators including 21-year-old Thunberg were arrested by Danish police and were taken away in a police van to be processed off site.
Although the Danish Police X account didn’t name those who were arrested, it did confirm that all six were to be charged with disturbing the peace whilst a video released on the Students Against the Occupation Instagram account clearly showed Thunberg being taken with her hands in cable ties into the Police van.
The activist could be seen wearing a typical keffiyeh (a black and white scarf worn by men across Palestine) and she had taken to Instagram earlier to confirm that she intended to be part of the demonstration.
Greta Thunberg is no stranger to police cells as she has been arrested on numerous occasions although she appears to be bright enough to ensure that she never breaks any law which could see her imprisoned if convicted and is often removed from the scene and then let go.
On this occasion, it seems that Gaza is more important than climate change although no doubt she will pop up somewhere across Europe in the not too distant future to obtain more publicity for one of her causes.
