Introducing the Bavarian sport of Fingerhakler

Bavarians take finger wrestling very seriously
Credit: Fingerhakler Gau Auerberg Facebook
Every country has a so called sport that it likes to call its own and in Germany, it’s the sport of Fingerhakler or finger wrestling that manages to attract plenty of participants.
There are regular competitive championships held in Bavaria where contestants link their middle fingers through a leather loop and then attempt to pull their opponent across a table to the delight of a mainly male crowd dressed in lederhosen.
There is no shortage of local beer, large sausages and typical Bavarian music whilst competitors aged from teens to those in their 70s risk embarrassment and even dislocated or sometimes broken fingers in these competitions.
So popular is the ‘sport’ that the Fingerhakler Gau Auerberg association which was founded in 1961 arranges the competitions and sets the rules that have to be followed.
Like amateur wrestling, contestants are divided into categories according to their age and weight with the weight divisions being light, middle, semi-heavy and heavyweight.
There is also a somewhat mistitled International Alpine championship which is held regularly near the Bavarian town of Ohlstadt, but they only let Austrians take part despite the addition of the word ‘international’ in its title.
There is a set of rules defining the proper size of chairs, tables and the leather loop and each bout which is unlikely to last as long as one minute, is overseen by a referee who will ensure that there is no cheating.
Although primarily a German pastime, it is known that similar events do from time to time take place across much of Scandinavia.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
