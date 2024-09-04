By Donna Williams • Published: 04 Sep 2024 • 14:28 • 1 minute read

Some of the raffle prizes on offer Credit: Javea Feral Cat Association

Javea Feral Cat Association will be having a very busy weekend on September 14 and 15.

They will be hosting their annual Padel Tournament and Gala Weekend to help raise much-needed funds for their charity.

The event will take place at Club de Padel, and Rosa Cardona, Mayor of Javea, will present the tournament trophies. With a massive 96 entries received and even some in reserve, this promises to be a very exciting competition.

Entertainers will be performing for Javea Feral Cat Association

On Sunday, the fun day, there will be lots going on, including live entertainment from singer Ian Hunt and DJ and Master of the Ceremonies Mike Dennison from 100pm. In addition, the popular Cortado’s cake stall and Carol’s Jams and Chutneys will be open all day, assuming they don’t run out of goodies before then!

There will also be a raffle with some very enticing prizes up for grabs. These include two €100 Amazon vouchers, fabulous wine hampers, a cocktail hamper, plus a variety of vouchers from local salons, shops and restaurants. Tickets will be sold on Saturday and Sunday with the prize draw on Sunday at 5.00pm.

Julie Keene, Vice President of Javea Feral Cats, expressed her gratitude to the local community, volunteers, padel players, businesses, and Padel 24 for their support.

The full address for the venue is Club del Padel, Paris 24, Avinguda de Paris, Javea.

