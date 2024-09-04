Magic Oktober Fest comes to Costa Blanca North

By Donna Williams •
Published: 04 Sep 2024 • 14:04
Plenty of imported and craft beers at Magic Oktoberfest
Mark your calendars for the Magic Oktober Fest, a can’t-miss event for beer enthusiasts.
Scheduled to run from September 9 to 30, this exciting festival will be held at multiple hotels, including Magic Robin Hood in Albir, Magic Natura and Magic Rock Garden both in Benidorm, and Magic Tropical Splash in Finestrat.
If you stay at one of the participating hotels, you’ll receive a complimentary event entry and a free drink. However, you can purchase a separate pass if you prefer to visit for just a day or evening.
Brought to the area by the esteemed Magic Costa Blanca Hotel Group, this festival promises a grand celebration with a diverse lineup of activities planned for each day. As you might expect, the event will include a wide variety of the best imported and crafted beers to try, and there will be three beer bars at various locations within each participating hotel.
Food will be provided from a host of food trucks selling hot dogs and hamburgers, with a weekly celebration of traditional German fare served buffet-style.
Entertainment will include a fun foam party, themed quizzes with prizes, karaoke, crazy bingo suitable for the whole family, a multi-adventure zone, a gaming zone, and virtual reality attractions. There will also be plenty of music, including live tribute acts and DJs.
Further information on the Magic Oktober Fest
