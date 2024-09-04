Music and wine for a wonderful time

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
On Friday September 20, biodynamic winery and guest house Can Feliu, in Porreres, is hosting a music concert with a difference. Pianist and composer Dolores Garcia will be presenting her first album, `Persiguiendo un sueño´ (Following a Dream).
The winery and guest house is offering visitors the option to arrive early and experience a tour of the bodega and a barbecue before the concert begins. The tour will commence at 19:00 and will include a glass of Can Feliu´s own wine. A delicious barbecue can then be enjoyed from 20:30. The concert is scheduled to begin at 22:00 and will last 1.5 hours.
Tickets for the full evening activities are priced at €60* for adults (children up to 12 years of age can join in for €25), whilst those wishing to attend only the concert can do so for €20 and will enjoy a glass of wine or soft drink included in the price of the ticket.
To reserve a ticket please contact: 0034 629 582 244 or doloresgarciapiano.com/contacto
*Please note that drinks during the barbecue are excluded from the ticket price
