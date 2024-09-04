Music and wine for a wonderful time

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 04 Sep 2024 • 17:33 • 1 minute read

A glass of wine rests on a piano keyboard. Photo Credit: Shutterstock

For a chance to combine wine tasting with a barbecue and some beautiful music, look no further than Can Feliu.

On Friday September 20, biodynamic winery and guest house Can Feliu, in Porreres, is hosting a music concert with a difference. Pianist and composer Dolores Garcia will be presenting her first album, `Persiguiendo un sueño´ (Following a Dream).

The winery and guest house is offering visitors the option to arrive early and experience a tour of the bodega and a barbecue before the concert begins. The tour will commence at 19:00 and will include a glass of Can Feliu´s own wine. A delicious barbecue can then be enjoyed from 20:30. The concert is scheduled to begin at 22:00 and will last 1.5 hours.

Tickets for the full evening activities are priced at €60* for adults (children up to 12 years of age can join in for €25), whilst those wishing to attend only the concert can do so for €20 and will enjoy a glass of wine or soft drink included in the price of the ticket.

To reserve a ticket please contact: 0034 629 582 244 or doloresgarciapiano.com/contacto

*Please note that drinks during the barbecue are excluded from the ticket price