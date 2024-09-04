By Eleanor EWN • Updated: 04 Sep 2024 • 8:54 • 2 minutes read

Don't get caught out this autumn by France's new traffic laws! Credit: Shutterstock.

Millions of drivers and motorcyclists will face new rules and regulations in the coming weeks that will affect several aspects of how they drive within the country. The biggest three include no more ‘interfiling’ between traffic, a new Paris ring road speed limit, and a change in booster seat regulations.

End of motorcycle ‘inter-filing’ between traffic

Motorcyclists in France will no longer be allowed to ride between lanes of traffic, a practice known as “inter-filing.” A recent trial in 15 departments, primarily in the south and around Paris, aimed to assess whether lane-splitting was safer than motorcyclists waiting in traffic lanes, where they risk being rear-ended.

During the trial, motorcyclists in these areas were restricted to one lane (between the two farthest-left lanes) and could not exceed the speed of passing cars by more than 30 km/h. The trial, originally scheduled to end in August, was extended to September 15. However, it will not be further extended, and the potential for legal changes remains uncertain.

A report on the trial’s effectiveness is forthcoming and may recommend extending it or making lane-splitting legal. This is the second such trial in France, with the previous one from 2016 to 2021 yielding inconclusive results.

While lane-splitting remains technically illegal in other departments, it is a common practice that police often overlook. Motorcyclists caught lane-splitting face a €135 fine and three points deducted from their license.

It’s worth noting that mandatory roadworthiness tests for motorcycles were introduced in France earlier this year.

New Paris Ring Road Speed Limit

The speed limit on Paris’ périphérique, the city’s ring road, is set to be lowered from 70 km/h to 50 km/h. This change, championed by Mayor Anne Hidalgo, is intended to improve quality of life for the 500,000 residents living near the road.

Opponents argue that the decision is ideologically driven and will have a negative impact on those travelling to or around the city. The new speed limit is expected to be implemented in October, following a vote at the Paris city hall.

Change in Booster Seat Regulations

New regulations for child car seats went into effect on September 1 in the European Union. Only car seats that comply with the ECE R129 standard are now allowed to be sold. Older seats that meet the ECE R44 standard can still be used if they were purchased before the new regulations took effect.

The new rules emphasise a child’s height rather than their weight, which is believed to improve safety.

Don’t Get Caught Unawares!

These new rules underline the importance of checking any traffic laws when driving through Europe. Keep safe and avoid fines for the best possible Euro road trip!