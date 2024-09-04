News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Sep 2024 • 14:45 • 3 minutes read

Growing Need for Assistance Image: Shutterstock/ Krakenimages.com

Food Bank Support in the Region of Murcia

THE Food Bank of the Murcia Region is seeing a 50 per cent increase in food bank users, and the profile of those seeking help is shifting. According to Juan Gómez Ayala, the president of the Food Bank, many of the new clients are workers on part-time contracts, making them ‘working poor.’ The demand for food continues to rise, prompting Ayala to call for donations of non-perishable items like legumes, pasta, and oil.

The Food Bank works with around 90 associations that distribute food to those in need. To raise funds, the GITVA association from Vista Alegre is hosting a charity gala at the Teatro Apolo in El Algar on September 14.

Last year, the Food Bank assisted nearly 40,000 people and distributed over 3 tons of food. Your support could make a big difference. For more information about how you can help or donate food see bancodealimentosregiondemurcia.org.

Festival Preparations in Cartagena

CARTAGENA is buzzing as preparations ramp up for the Carthagineses & Romans festival, which takes place this year from September 20 until September 29, with the main camp staying at the Rambla de Benipila. The city council has been busy sprucing up the area with infrastructure improvements, tree pruning, and extra cleaning efforts.

In a first, the sacred torch for this year’s festival will travel from outside the region, starting in Linares on Saturday, September 14. The torch will make a 270-kilometre journey through towns like Baeza, Quesada, and Lorca before arriving in Cartagena. Fifty participants will carry the torch in what promises to be a lively celebration.

Another torch will set off from Santomera on September 20, heading to Cerro del Molinete to officially kick off the festivities. This year’s festival celebrates the shared Iberian past of these communities, making it a true historical spectacle not to be missed!

Day Trip

GET ready for a fun day out with Andrea’s Animal Rescue! Join them on Sunday, September 22, for an exciting coach trip to Benidorm, all while supporting a great cause! Andrea’s Animal Rescue, in partnership with The Henrietta Foundation, is dedicated to rescuing and caring for 117 abandoned donkeys.

During the trip the bustling Benidorm market awaits you! Dive into shopping, enjoy the lively atmosphere, or simply relax and people-watch – one of our favourite pastimes! Whether you’re hunting for treasures or soaking up the sun, the day is yours to enjoy.

Pickups: 8:00 am at Puerto de Mazarrón bus station and 8:30 am at Camposol B Sec car park. Tickets are just €20 per person. To snag your spot, drop them a message or call: Andrea at 690 906 565 or Mandy at 604 129 024.

Check out the beaches, markets, bars, restaurants, and the charming old town. Don’t miss out on this fun-filled day for a great cause!

Multi-Purpose Zone in Los Alcazares

LOS ALCAZARES is gearing up for an exciting transformation as it opens bids for a project to expand and upgrade the municipal parking lot, and convert a nearby plot into a multifunctional space for pop-up commerce. This initiative is part of the ‘Open Shop Los Alcázares’ project, which aims to create a secondary parking area and a vibrant space for pop-up businesses on municipal land. The plot, located in Los Narejos behind the security centre and bordered by Rio Narcea and Avenida Mariano Ballester, is set in the bustling Nuevo Principado area, close to Las Claras del Mar Menor.

The project, costing €998,762.93 and expected to be completed in three months, will provide much-needed parking and a community hub, addressing the area’s parking shortages and lack of green spaces. This spot was once earmarked for a municipal congress palace, and recent works have filled in the long-standing excavation, preparing it for this new and exciting purpose.

Panto Planning

THE ADAPT Theatre Group in San Pedro del Pinatar has just announced the title of this year’s highly anticipated pantomime: ‘Snow White and the 7 Guiris.’ If you’re scratching your head wondering what a ‘guiri’ is, you might just have to come see the show! Let’s just say it’s a light-hearted term that the Spanish use for foreign people living in Spain—and we promise, it’s all in good fun!

Even with the summer heat still lingering, the group has already started rehearsals. Their team of talented dressmakers, props makers, and carpenters is working hard to bring their signature DIY magic to the stage. This year’s panto promises to be the spectacular, feel-good event it always is, set to dazzle audiences at the end of November (details coming soon!).

Proudly sponsored by the ADAPT Metal Detecting group, all proceeds will go to local charities. For more information, visit adapttheatregroup.wordpress.com or call Eric at 656 361 098. Don’t miss it!

