Oasis announce two more Wembley shows

By Eleanor EWN • Published: 04 Sep 2024 • 19:43 • 2 minutes read

Oasis will play a total of seven nights at Wembley stadium. Credit: Shutterstock.

Liam and Noel Gallagher have announced another two Wembley shows, taking the total number of Oasis gigs at the venue to seven.

Oasis has added two more Wembley Stadium shows to their reunion tour in response to overwhelming demand. The band addressed the controversy surrounding the initial ticket sale, acknowledging the use of dynamic pricing and promising a different approach for the additional shows.

The band and Ticketmaster faced criticism for the high ticket prices during the initial sale. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the European Commission have since announced investigations into dynamic pricing practices.

Fans complained about being left waiting in queues for hours only to find ticket prices has skyrocketed while they were waiting. Some tickets had even doubled in price- even for standing tickets.

To address the concerns, Oasis has implemented a staggered, invitation-only ballot system for the new Wembley dates. The band clarified that they had no prior knowledge of the dynamic pricing used in the initial sale, stating that ticketing decisions are made by their promoters and management.

Competitions and Markets Authority Demands “Urgent Review”

The band and Ticketmaster have faced intense backlash over the perceived profiteering and unfair, dynamic pricing employed by the ticket selling platform. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has even deemed the dynamic pricing worthy of investigation, demanding an “urgent review” into the issue. Lisa Nandy, the Culture Secretary, and the European Commission also promised to investigate if consumers were treated fairly.

Tickets Will Be Sold in a Staggered “Special Invitation-Only Ballot”

The two extra Wembley dates have been described by the band as a “small step towards making amends for the situation”. The Gallagher brothers also distanced themselves from any decisions regarding ticketing and pricing, claiming that they left the issues entirely in the hands of their promoters and management. They denied knowledge that dynamic pricing would be used.

Fans who were unable to secure tickets in the initial sale will have priority access to the ballot for the additional Wembley shows.

Oasis and their partners claimed that they aimed to implement a fair ticketing strategy, including dynamic pricing to manage demand and reduce scalping. However, they admitted that the execution of theit plan fell short of expectations.

A Fear of Missing Out Ticket Frenzy

The anticipation for Oasis’ reunion tour was intense, leading to a massive demand for tickets. The initial sale was marred by technical difficulties and dynamic pricing, which caused ticket prices to surge.

Ticketmaster has defended its role, stating that the event organiser set the prices. However, fans expressed frustration over the high costs and the perceived unfairness of the ticketing process.

The Gallagher brothers’ feud had long prevented a reunion. Despite their past conflicts, the brothers have finally reconciled, much to the delight of their fans.

While the reunion is exciting, the controversy surrounding the ticket sales has cast a shadow over the announcement. Fans who were able to secure tickets are eager to attend the shows, but the experience has been tarnished for many.