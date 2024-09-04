By Adam Woodward •
Published: 04 Sep 2024 • 14:15
Plenty of imported and craft beers at Magic Oktoberfest
The best in German music and gastronomy meets from Thursday, September 5 to Sunday, 8 at the ‘Oktober Beach Fest’ in Torremolinos. For the first time this event is being held at Bajondillo Beach, from 12pm to midnight.
The fun and beery event will allow locals and visitors to sample classic German cuisine such as sausages and sauerkraut, as well as enjoying traditional German music in a festive atmosphere. Numerous stalls will be offering typical dishes such as giant sausages, traditional white sausage or spicy red sausage; pork knuckle; sauerkraut or frikadellen, among other specialties.
There will also be plenty of imported German beer on sale, and a space dedicated exclusively to all international beer varieties where visitors can sample and compare pints from around the world. The festival will also count on the skills of experienced professionals in the preparation of traditional dishes and professional beer pullers. The four days will be livened up with customary German music and the oom-pah pah of a German brass band.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
