By Adam Woodward • Published: 04 Sep 2024 • 14:15 • 1 minute read

Plenty of imported and craft beers at Magic Oktoberfest Credit: hoteles-costablanca.com

The best in German music and gastronomy meets from Thursday, September 5 to Sunday, 8 at the ‘Oktober Beach Fest’ in Torremolinos. For the first time this event is being held at Bajondillo Beach, from 12pm to midnight.

The fun and beery event will allow locals and visitors to sample classic German cuisine such as sausages and sauerkraut, as well as enjoying traditional German music in a festive atmosphere. Numerous stalls will be offering typical dishes such as giant sausages, traditional white sausage or spicy red sausage; pork knuckle; sauerkraut or frikadellen, among other specialties.

Bajondillo Oktoberfest featuring beers from around the world

There will also be plenty of imported German beer on sale, and a space dedicated exclusively to all international beer varieties where visitors can sample and compare pints from around the world. The festival will also count on the skills of experienced professionals in the preparation of traditional dishes and professional beer pullers. The four days will be livened up with customary German music and the oom-pah pah of a German brass band.