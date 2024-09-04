Pandemic babies start school and are already behind in some key metrics

By Eleanor EWN • Published: 04 Sep 2024 • 8:57 • 2 minutes read

Educators are concerned about the effect the pandemic had on communication and socialisation skills. Credit: Shutterstock.

Children born during the COVID-19 pandemic faced unique challenges due to lockdowns and restrictions.

Limited social interactions, missed developmental check-ups, and disrupted routines have significantly impacted their early development. As these children enter public and private schools, educators are encountering a range of issues, including delayed speech and language development, social and emotional difficulties, and behavioural problems. These challenges are similar to those observed in older children who were also affected by the pandemic.

Problems Faced by ‘Pandemic Babies’

The headteacher of a primary school in north-west England said: “We’ve had an increase in reception children biting one another, throwing things, running off, spitting”. He also added they often felt frustration, struggled with taking turns, sharing, and didn’t pick up skills like following routines and listening in class.

“They don’t have the vocabulary to express what they are feeling,” he said. “They’re about two years behind when they arrive.”

Louisa Reeves, director of policy and evidence at the charity Speech and Language UK, explained that learning to communicate is more complicated than most people think. While babies mostly get up and walk without parental assistance, learning to talk required constant interaction and engagement.

“Ideally babies need to be exposed to many different people who talk to them, and have a broad range of ­experiences,” she said. “That didn’t happen in the pandemic.”

Additionally, the mandated face masks meant “they weren’t even seeing people’s facial expressions, which help you to pick up whether they are joking or cross”.

The pandemic also reduced access to early care. For example, children usually checked at two and a half years can show early warning signs that can be picked up and dealt with. Many pandemic babies would have missed these checks, which has led to missed opportunities to intervene.

The Importance of Early Intervention

Experts emphasise the importance of early intervention to address these developmental issues. Speech and language therapists, as well as educators, play a crucial role in supporting children’s development and helping them catch up.

However, there are concerns about the availability of resources and adequate training for professionals working with young children. Funding cuts and shortages of specialists have made it difficult to meet the growing need for early intervention services.

Strategies for Supporting Children

To support children affected by the pandemic, schools and families can implement various strategies:

Encourage social interactions: Facilitate opportunities for children to play and interact with peers.

Prioritise language development: Engage in regular conversations with children and provide opportunities for them to express themselves.

Create supportive environments: Foster a positive and nurturing learning environment that promotes emotional well-being.

Seek professional help: If you’re concerned about your child’s development, consult with a paediatrician or other healthcare professional.

What Do You Think?

Are you a parent, grandparent, a teacher, or someone who works with children of this age? Do you notice any differences in these children? Do you think it’s a concern or will any children sightly behind catch up eventually? Let us know in the comments!