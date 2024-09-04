By Harry Sinclair • Published: 04 Sep 2024 • 16:42 • 1 minute read

This is Nutmeg, one of the more recent of the organisation's rescues Credit: PuppyRescue Spain

The only rescue charity in Albox dedicated to puppies is hosting a Puppy Rescue Summer Buffet fundraising event.

Puppy Rescue Spain is a local registered charity

Puppy Rescue is a registered charity located in Albox, Spain, and the only one in the area specialised in rescuing puppies.

Since 2005, more than 2000 puppies and dogs have been rescued, cared for, and rehomed with loving families.

To find out more about the charity organisation, you can visit its website or Facebook page.

Puppy Rescue Summer Buffet fundraising event

On Sunday, September 8, the rescue charity is holding a Summer Buffet event to help support the charity’s efforts.

Held in a private location in Los Patricios, the event will have an “Amazing buffet with all kinds of delicacies,” accompanied by a live performance from Dusty and David featuring rock and roll and blues music.

In addition to gastronomy and music, there will also be a raffle, games and more fun activities to get involved in with a chance to win prizes.

The Summer Buffet starts at 3 pm, tickets are only €15, which includes a free cava on arrival, and can be purchased at the Puppy Rescue Shop in Albox & market stall.

All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting Puppy Rescue Spain, and the charity welcomes any donations of canned food and dry puppy or dog food.

For directions to the location or more information on the event, contact Peter at +34 659 244 538 or email at info@puppyrescueinspain.org

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.