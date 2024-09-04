By Adam Woodward • Published: 04 Sep 2024 • 12:31 • 1 minute read

Return of the Benalmadena regatta, Euro Weekly News. Credit: Foro Maritimo, Facebook

Sailing enthusiasts will be in their element in Benalmadena at the weekend when the Benalmadena regatta takes place on the Saturday and Sunday. This will be the 13th year of the trophy competition and it is already looking like the most attended.

There is great excitement from the fleet of sailing boats from the various marinas and yacht clubs along the Costa del Sol. Benalmadena will welcome sailing lovers, enthusiasts and those curious to see a sailing race from the shore for two great sailing days, with its more than 4,500 berthing spots.

Best viewing spots of Benalmadena regatta depend on wind direction

The competition starts, weather permitting, Saturday, September 7 at 12 noon, and depending on wind direction, will head off towards Benalmádena or Torremolinos. The first day is expected to end at 9pm, and continue on Sunday at 9am until 12pm. The trophy ceremony takes place after the Sunday race, at around 2pm

‘For Benalmádena it is important to welcome, once again, this competition, as part of the wide and varied nautical programme that our coast offers to lovers and fans of this sport,’ stressed Benalmadena Mayor, Juan Antonio Lara at the official presentation of the competition who went on to express the beauty of this spectacular event including dozens of sailboats of varying lengths with crews of varied levels.