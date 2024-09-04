By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Sep 2024 • 14:12 • 2 minutes read

Royal report card: King Charles holds steady but William and Kate reign supreme. Image: The Royal Family / Facebook.

As the British royal family navigates a challenging 2024, they can find some reassurance in their enduring popularity with the public.

Two years after King Charles III ascended the throne, his approval remains steady, with 63 per cent of Britons viewing him favourably and 29 per cent holding a negative opinion.

This results in a net favorability of +34, a figure many political figures would envy.

However, the most beloved royals are Prince William and his wife, Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

Outshining the King

Around 74-75 per cent of Britons have a positive opinion of the couple, significantly outshining the King’s popularity.

Only 13-16 per cent of the public hold a negative view of William and Kate.

Princess Anne

Princess Anne also ranks high in favorability, with 71 per cent of the public viewing her positively.

Despite the King’s overall popularity, there is cause for concern among the younger demographic.

Among 18-24-year-olds, only 25 per cent have a favourable view of King Charles, while a majority (53 per cent) hold a negative opinion.

Prince William

In contrast, William and Kate enjoy strong approval from younger Britons, with net positive ratings of +20 and +23, respectively.

Public opinion on Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, remains consistent with past surveys.

Between 38 and 52 per cent of Britons view them favourably, but a significant portion of the public remains undecided, with 37-41 per cent expressing no opinion.

Prince Edward

Prince Edward fares similarly, with 53 per cent viewing him positively and 28 per cent unsure.

Queen Consort Camilla remains a somewhat divisive figure.

While 49 per cent of the public view her positively, 38 per cent still have negative perceptions of her, a reminder of her once-controversial status.

Harry & Megan

More polarising still are Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Only 30 per cent of Britons have a favourable opinion of Harry, while 23 per cent feel the same about Meghan.

The majority of the public holds negative views of the couple, with 60 per cent disapproving of Harry and 63 per cent of Meghan.

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew remains the least popular royal by far. A mere 5 per cent of the public views him positively, while an overwhelming 87 per cent hold a negative opinion, marking the lowest rating ever recorded for him.