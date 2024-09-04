September storms threaten torrential rains in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Updated: 06 Sep 2024 • 12:19 • 2 minutes read
Image: Shutterstock/ Tricky_Shark
METEOROLOGISTS are sounding the alarm for Murcia and the Levante region with the arrival of September, warning of potential severe weather events. Experts from Meteored caution that if forecasts hold, the region could experience torrential rains, a phenomenon not uncommon during this time of year in the Mediterranean.
According to Samuel Biener, a Meteored expert, September is typically one of the rainiest months for Murcia. This year, the Mediterranean Sea’s higher-than-usual temperatures are causing concern, as the warmer waters can act as a catalyst for intense rains. The potential arrival of a DANA (Isolated Depression at High Levels) or a trough—a weather pattern known for destabilising conditions and triggering strong storms—could further exacerbate the situation.
While temperatures in Murcia might stay 1 to 3 degrees above average in early September, these warmer conditions don’t rule out the likelihood of storms. Meteorologists are closely monitoring any signs of a DANA, which could bring significant rainfall and even flooding to the region.
Preparing for Potential Severe Weather: Tips for Residents
With the forecasted threat of torrential rains and possible flooding, it’s essential for residents to take proactive steps to ensure their safety and minimize damage. Here are some tips to help you prepare:
By staying prepared and vigilant, residents can help reduce the risks associated with severe weather and keep themselves and their families safe.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.