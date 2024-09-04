September storms threaten torrential rains in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 06 Sep 2024 • 12:19 • 2 minutes read

METEOROLOGISTS are sounding the alarm for Murcia and the Levante region with the arrival of September, warning of potential severe weather events. Experts from Meteored caution that if forecasts hold, the region could experience torrential rains, a phenomenon not uncommon during this time of year in the Mediterranean.

High Sea Temperatures Raise Concerns for Intense Rain

According to Samuel Biener, a Meteored expert, September is typically one of the rainiest months for Murcia. This year, the Mediterranean Sea’s higher-than-usual temperatures are causing concern, as the warmer waters can act as a catalyst for intense rains. The potential arrival of a DANA (Isolated Depression at High Levels) or a trough—a weather pattern known for destabilising conditions and triggering strong storms—could further exacerbate the situation.

Experts Closely Monitor Signs of Storm Development

While temperatures in Murcia might stay 1 to 3 degrees above average in early September, these warmer conditions don’t rule out the likelihood of storms. Meteorologists are closely monitoring any signs of a DANA, which could bring significant rainfall and even flooding to the region.

Preparing for Potential Severe Weather: Tips for Residents

With the forecasted threat of torrential rains and possible flooding, it’s essential for residents to take proactive steps to ensure their safety and minimize damage. Here are some tips to help you prepare:

Stay Informed: Keep updated with the latest weather forecasts from reliable sources like Meteored or local weather stations. Enable notifications on your smartphone for weather alerts and emergency warnings. Secure Your Property: Check your home for any areas that could be vulnerable to heavy rains, such as roof leaks, clogged drains, or unsecured outdoor items. Clean gutters and downspouts to ensure proper drainage. Prepare an Emergency Kit: Have an emergency kit ready with essentials such as bottled water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, a first aid kit, medications, and important documents. Plan for Flooding: If you live in a flood-prone area, have a plan in place. Know the safest routes to higher ground and avoid driving through flooded roads. Remember, just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of water can sweep your vehicle away. Be Cautious After the Storm: Avoid walking or driving through floodwaters, as they may be contaminated or conceal hazards like debris or downed power lines. Stay tuned to local news for updates on safe areas and road conditions.

By staying prepared and vigilant, residents can help reduce the risks associated with severe weather and keep themselves and their families safe.

