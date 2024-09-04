By Eleanor EWN • Published: 04 Sep 2024 • 20:05 • 2 minutes read

Sheetal Devi has inspired disabled athletes around the world. Credit: Narendra Modi. X.

Indian archer Sheetal Devi, who shoots without arms, made history at the Paris 2024 by winning in the mixed W1 team. She has gone on to inspire a new generation of aspiring Para-athletes.

Devi’s inspiring story has captured the attention of millions worldwide. She has become a role model for people with disabilities, particularly children. Her Instagram account has garnered over 300,000 followers, and she uses her platform to inspire and motivate others.

Overcoming Challenges and Achieving Success

Devi’s journey has been marked by resilience and determination. She has faced significant challenges but has consistently exceeded expectations. Her achievements, both on and off the field, serve as a testament to the power of human spirit.

“I feel delighted,” she said. “I’m proud I could participate in the Games at such a young age.”

“I came here for a medal, and when I stood on the podium, I thought I won a medal at each event [I took part], so I also had to win the Paralympic medal.”

Sheetal Is an Internet Sensation

Sheetal quickly gained international recognition after her impressive silver medal win at the 2023 World Archery Para Championships. Her remarkable story has inspired countless individuals around the world.

Devi has continued her winning streak, medalling in every competition she has entered since her breakthrough performance in 2023. At the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, she became the second armless archer to win a Paralympic medal, following in the footsteps of Matt Stutzman.

Devi’s inspiring journey has captivated audiences worldwide. Videos of her shooting with her legs have gone viral, and her Instagram channel has amassed a large following. She is passionate about using her platform to uplift others with disabilities, especially children.

“After I won the medal in the Asian Games, I started my Instagram account. I immediately got a lot of followers,” Devi recalled.

“I decided that I would handle my channel, only when I achieve more medals,” Sheetal added.

Devi Wants to Inspire Other Disabled Archers

Devi is passionate about inspiring others with disabilities to pursue their dreams. She encourages parents to support their children and believe in their abilities. Through her own example, she has demonstrated that anything is possible with dedication and perseverance.

“I want more and more people like me, who believe they can achieve something despite disabilities,” she said.

“I received a lot of messages. I’m happy that people follow me, they write, and I can inspire them.”

Archery: A Life-Changing Experience for Devi

Archery has opened up a world of possibilities for Devi. She’s now an ambassador for a jewellery brand, has travelled the world, and has become an inspiration for female and disabled athletes around the world. Apart from inspiring young people, Devi has also called upon parents to allow children with disabilities to support their children in whatever they want to do.