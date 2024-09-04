By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Sep 2024 • 8:42 • 1 minute read

Stepping into success: Alicante footwear shines in Germany. Image: FICE.

Footwear from Alicante was prominently featured at the recent Düsseldorf fair, which aimed at boosting sales in the previously sluggish German market.

The event, held from September 1 to 3, 2024, at Areal Böhler, saw 25 exhibitors from Alicante among a total of 68 Spanish brands showcasing their products.

This participation reflected a strategic move to capitalise on an important international trade fair despite a downturn in consumer spending.

Key Event

Organised by the Federation of Spanish Footwear Industries (FICE), the Shoes Düsseldorf fair is a key event in Germany’s footwear sector.

It has become an essential venue for brands looking to penetrate the German market and neighbouring regions such as the Netherlands, Belgium, and Switzerland.

The fair took place in Düsseldorf, known as a fashion hub in Germany due to its numerous permanent showrooms for fashion and footwear.

Summer Collections

This edition of Shoes Düsseldorf featured around 500 brands from 25 countries, displaying their summer 2025 collections across the Alte Schimiedehallen and Kaltstahlhalle pavilions.

The fair attracted significant international participation, with 65 per cent of the offerings coming from countries like Italy, Spain, France, Portugal, Turkey, and Scandinavia.

Spanish representation remained strong with 68 brands, maintaining consistent participation levels.

The fair drew around 6,000 visitors, predominantly German buyers (75 per cent), many of whom were retailers.

Spanish participation

Fifty-one per cent of the exhibitors, amounting to 30 companies, were from the Valencian Community.

Out of these, 25 were based in the province of Alicante, with 18 from Elche and the remaining seven spread across Elda, Petrer, and Monóvar.

La Rioja held the second position with seven firms, representing 12 per cent of the total. Catalonia followed in third place, contributing six exhibitors, which accounted for 10 per cent.

The Balearic Islands and Castilla-La Mancha each had four companies participating, making up 7 per cent each. Andalusia, Madrid, and the Basque Country were represented by two exhibitors each, constituting 3 per cent of the total for each region.

Additionally, there was a presence of companies from Aragon and Asturias.