By Adam Woodward • Published: 04 Sep 2024 • 13:58 • 1 minute read

The Mijas Smile Mile for cancer charity, Euro Weekly News.jpg Credit: Ayuntamiento Mijas

The Smile Mile fun run event, which is due to take place on October 27 around the grounds of the Wyndham Grand Costa del Sol facilities, has recently been presented by organisers the Idiliq Foundation alongside Juan Miguel Marcos, the Mijas Councillor for Sports.

Under the name of ‘Smile Mile 3’ (III Smile Milla), the activity will take place on October 27 with the support of the Mijas City Council and registration for those hoping to take part should be open in the next couple of weeks at dorsalchip.es. The Smile Mile event is in aid of the cancer support charity AECC and celebrates the 25th anniversary of the NGO.

Smile Mile run or walk for cancer research

Participants will run a mile, or 1,600 meters, around the Wyndham Grand Costa del Sol Hotel. It is not a serious competition and there will probably be more walking than running, but there will be a multitude of prizes, as well as other activities with the intention of turning the day into a big event on the Mijas social calendar.

Lola Sanchís of Idiliq wanted to express her gratitude for help with the initiative and highlighted the strong connection between Idiliq and the AECC. She also announced that all the money raised will be used to finance research projects, just like the other initiatives organised recently to fight breast cancer.