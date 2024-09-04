Why do digital nomads love Lisbon so much?

By Donna Williams • Published: 04 Sep 2024 • 13:23 • 2 minutes read

Lisbon a top five destinations for digital nomads Credit: Pixabay

When you think about a ‘digital nomad,’ the image of someone working on a laptop under a palm tree often comes to mind. However, there is now a new ‘breed’ being dubbed ‘Executive Nomads,’ and for them, it is all about well-connected locations.

Of course, coastal areas with beautiful beaches are still appealing but they are more interested in the energy, culture and networking possibilities of metropolitan cities. Like the traditional digital nomad, they have made a choice to reevaluate their priorities post-pandemic. However, they tend to be more business-oriented, usually wealthier and quite often with children which also makes high-quality schooling an important consideration.

This ranking, which evaluates 25 prime destinations worldwide for digital nomads, ranks Lisbon in the 5th spot globally, after Dubai and Abu Dhabi (both in the United Arab Emirates – UAE), Malaga in Spain, and Miami in the USA. The Algarve region also made its mark in the Index securing 9th position.

Lisbon consistently a top five destination for digital nomads

Miguel Lacerda, the Lisbon Residential Director at Savills Portugal, emphasised that Lisbon has consistently been among the top five destinations for digital nomads since the index was introduced in 2022. He highlighted that Portugal offers a higher quality of life than many of its counterparts.

Lacerda points out that Lisbon’s appeal to digital nomads stems from its strong connectivity, emphasis on innovation, diverse cultural scene, and favourable year-round climate. The city’s authenticity, the talent of its professionals, and the growing international business community make it a particularly attractive option for digital nomads. These factors are integral to Lisbon’s long-term success as a hub for remote workers.

Escalating rents may impact Lisbon’s attractiveness to digital nomads

However, given that availability and affordability of prime rental properties are also key, there is a growing concern about escalating residential property rents, which may have a future impact. For example, in the first half of 2023 alone, residential rents in Lisbon grew by 13.9%

It’s also important to mention that all the destinations considered in the index offer a digital nomad visa program or something similar, or are part of a larger economic bloc that allows free movement of people to live or work.

Does being a digital nomad appeal to you? What cities would be in your top five? Let me know in the comments.

The full Savills Executive Nomad Index

