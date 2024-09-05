1820s glam makes a comeback… in fridges

By Eleanor EWN • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 11:07 • 2 minutes read

Antique shops across the country, rejoice! Credit: Lynzi Judish / lynziliving/TikTok

Bridgerton’s domination of TV screens has taken an unexpected turn, with its influence even spreading into Millennial fridges in a trend called ‘Fridgerton.’

From reorganising shelves while wearing lace gloves to installing miniature busts, social media users are giving food storage a regency flavour – despite the hygiene risks. The popularity of Netflix’s Bridgerton series has extended beyond television screens. The show’s lavish sets and costumes have inspired fans to reimagine their own living spaces. The trend, dubbed ‘Fridgerton’ has emerged on social media, inspiring fans to recreate Regency-era interiors in their own modern homes.

Bridgerton: A Period Sensation

Bridgerton has been a huge success for Netflix. Since its 2020 launch, the show has become one of the platform’s flagship shows. Within a month of its launch, an incredible 82 million households had watched the show; by the second month, it had become Netflix’s most-watched English language series.

The show has also been a hit with the critics, receiving a huge number of Emmy nominations. Its popularity has even been felt in stately homes, with some reporting a newfound interest among a younger demographic in period homes.

Social media of course has put its own unique stamp on the hit show, inspiring people to ditch old-fashioned concepts like tuppers or the fruit and veg drawers in favour of something altogether more chintzy: enter ‘Fridgerton’.

Fridgescaping is a growing trend that involves decorating the inside of your refrigerator to create a visually appealing space. While it may seem unconventional, fridgescaping has gained popularity on social media.

Fridgescaping often involves minimising food storage space to make room for decorative items. Some people use large, ornate bowls for fruit, while others place vases or framed photos inside the fridge. Some even go so far as to replace food with decorative items like candles or mirrors.

This trend reflects a desire for unique and personalised home decor, even in unexpected places. While it may not be practical for everyone, fridgescaping offers a creative way to express one’s personal style.

Fridgescapers often use colourful and ornate decorations to transform their refrigerators into miniature boudoirs. This can include placing flowers, framed photos, or even small figurines inside the fridge.

However, the Food Standards Agency has warned that fridgescaping can be detrimental to food safety. By using decorative items and leaving food containers open, people may be increasing the risk of food spoilage and contamination.

While fridgescaping may be a fun trend, it’s important to prioritise food safety and hygiene when organising your refrigerator.