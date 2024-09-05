Abandoned pets on Costa del Sol growing

By Adam Woodward • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 18:38 • 2 minutes read

Abandoned dogs up for adoption. Credit: Freepik

Increasing abandonment of pets in Malaga province is being partly caused by rises in rental prices and a lack of affordable housing in the Costa del Sol.

This problem has been on the rise in recent years, as people face the impossibility of finding accommodation that accepts animals, or is suitable for pets, or simply that they cannot afford to keep them.

Landlords don’t want pets

One of the primary reasons behind the abandonment of animals is how strict landlords of rented accommodation are. Most property owners forbid renting out their houses and flats to those with pets, concerned the animals might damage fixtures and furniture inside. A recent case reported by the Euro Weekly News was the plight of Sylvia and Jeff, a couple in Mijas and their children who faced eviction along with their 4 rescue dogs and a cat. We can happily report that they did actually find a place in the nick of time, but it was far from easy and required the support of the Costa del Sol expat community.

Then, faced with the urgent need to find a place to live, some people have no choice but to get rid of their animals. The situation is surprisingly more common than many realise. According to the Affinity Foundation, 24% of dog abandonments in Spain in 2022 were housing-related problems.

Rising accommodation costs leading to abandoned animals

Soaring rental prices in the Malaga province have been leading to even more abandoned animals being taken in by shelters than ever before. According to the Sociedad Malagueña para la Protección de los Animales y las Plantas, in 2023 they saw an increase of 15% of stray pets more than the year before, and just in the first half of this year, 358 dogs and 126 cats have entered the shelter.

Charitable associations on the Costa del Sol are feeling the pressure too with rescue centres like Pat’s Rescue Retreat, Alora and ADANA (Association for the Rights of Abandoned Animals), struggling under the weight of the quantity of dogs coming in to their shelters.

In 2022, the law in Spain was changed to give pets a legal status beyond mere property, and so they are now considered living beings and family members with rights. While no legal structure exists to prohibit people from owning pets, the Urban Leasing Law (LAU), which regulates rental properties, has not been modified. This means that, although animals are considered members of the family, the owners are the ones who decide whether to accept them in their home or not.

