Andalusia record sales in agri-food sector

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 8:10 • 1 minute read

Almeria proves itself as a produce powerhouse in the top region for agri-food exports Credit: Shutterstock

Andalusia has hit a historic milestone in the agri-food sector with nearly €9 million in recorded revenue in the first half of this year.

The region registered a record of €8,903 million in exports during the first half of 2024, a 14 per cent growth compared to the same people of the previous year, positioning it as the undisputed leader in international sales.

The main product of success for Andalusia has been olive oil, leading sales with €2,441 million, representing a 68.3 per cent increase compared to 2023.

In the region, the province of Almeria stands out as the most profitable province in this export sector, reaching €2,289 million in sales abroad. These record-high numbers establish the strength of the agri-food sector in Almeria, leading in not only volume but also in market diversification, with notable growth on five continents; Australia has shown the most surprising growth, doubling its imports of Andalusian products (+1001.1 per cent) to exceed €96 million.

The Andalusian agri-food industry has demonstrated its ability to provide for the region, as shown in the first six months of this year when the sector contributed €5,249 million in exports, exceeding the national average and above Catalonia and the Valencian Community.

