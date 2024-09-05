Bruges implements rules to tackle overtourism

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 05 Sep 2024 • 15:33 • 2 minutes read

Brussels UNESCO World Heritage City combats the issues arising from over-tourism Credit: Shutterstock: Aliaksandr Antanovich

Bruges is joining the European countries cracking down on overtourism by addressing short-term holiday rentals and cruise ships.

Bruges, in Belgium, is a UNESCO World Heritage City – with its famed cobbled streets, canals and medieval architecture – and a tourist hotspot recording more than 8.3 million visitors in 2023.

But a city of fewer than 120,000 residents has now fallen victim to overtourism and the lasting effects it has.

Bruges in Belgium is facing issues due to overtourism

The Mayor of Bruges, Dirk De fauw recently spoke on this topic, stating “People have started indicating that there are just too many visitors”.

“If we just let everyone do what they want, things will quickly go wrong,” said the mayor, giving hope to the locals that someone will be done.

Bruges implements new rules and regulations to tackle overtourism

In response to this issue, the city has implemented a ban on the construction of new hotels, specifically in its historic centre, in addition to stopping the issuing of new holiday home permits across the entire city.

The residents of Bruges hope that these new restrictions will help to restore balance between tourists and residents, so they can share the beauty of the city without overcrowding it.

Bruges is not the only European city to combat the negative effects of tourism. Earlier this year, Barcelona announced a citywide ban on short-term rentals by 2029 and continues to raise its tourist tax.

Bruges addresses short-term visitors and “day-trippers”

Another issue Bruges faces is “day-trippers”; one-day visitors can easily access Bruges through its harbour, much like Venice.

Although this issue for the city is similar to short-term rentals, the options for a solution is not the same.

In Venice, the city introduced a day-tripper fee, or tourist tax, to help support the city and its residents, and help reduce overcrowding.

Bruges rules out tourist-tax unlike Venice or Barcelona

Dirk De fauw, however, ruled this option out entirely for Bruges, stating “We cannot and do not want to control access to the city, like Dubrovnik or Venice.”

This doesn’t mean nothing is being done on the matter. In 2019, limits were placed on cruise ships docking in Bruges, with a maximum of two per day, down from five.

In an effort to prevent more visitors from coming, local authorities also pulled adverts for the historic city at Brussels airport.

The mayor emphasised the importance of valuing the city and what it offers outside of tourism; “We want to keep Bruges a city with activities beyond tourism.”