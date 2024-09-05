By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 12:37 • 2 minutes read

Capture the peaks: Sax mountain photography contest invites stunning submissions. Image: Grupo Montaña de Sax / Facebook.

The Sax Mountain Group is hosting its 12th Annual Photography Competition.

The competition welcomes all mountaineers, nature enthusiasts, and both professional and amateur photographers to participate.

Submission Guidelines

Each participant is permitted to submit up to three photographs via email.

The photos must be in JPG format, either in colour or black and white, with a minimum size of 1600 pixels in height or width.

Entries must be original and have not received any awards or mentions in other competitions.

While digital editing is allowed, it should not significantly alter the essence of the image.

Photos with watermarks, text overlays, or frames will not be accepted.

Competition Theme

This year’s competition theme is “The Mountain,” which can include depictions of natural landscapes, mountaineering, climbing, skiing, caving, canyoning, mountain biking, and ethnographic elements related to mountainous regions.

The competition will award three prizes: €200 for the first prize, €150 for the second, and €100 for the third.

The award ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, December 2, at 8:00.PM at the Montaña de Sax Group headquarters, following the review of all entries.

Submission Details

To submit your photographs, send them by email to gmonsax2015@gmail.com or tennisax@gmail.com.

Each submission should include a motto, the author’s name, contact number, and a brief description of the photographed subject or location.

The deadline for submissions is Sunday, September 29, 2024.

The results will be announced on Saturday, October 26, at 6:00.PM at the Sax Mountain Group headquarters, located at Calle Maestro Eslava, 11.

The jury, composed of respected figures in photography and mountain sports, will make the final decision.

Exhibition of Submitted Works

All submitted works will be exhibited at the Mayordomía de San Blas exhibition hall, at Calle Médico Cortés, 14, Sax.

The exhibition will open on Friday, November 15, at 8:00.PM and will be on display until Sunday, November 17.

Additional Information

The competition management reserves the right to reject photos that do not comply with the rules.

Any disputes or issues not covered by the guidelines will be resolved by the management team and the jury.

Winning entries will become the property of the Montaña de Sax Group, and each participant is eligible for only one prize.

All personal data will be handled according to the provisions of Organic Law 15/1999 on data protection.