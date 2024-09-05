By Harry Sinclair • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 8:50 • 1 minute read

Valle del Este Golf Resort is hosting the Spanish Senior Men’s Professional Golf Championship Credit: Valle del Este Golf Resort /fb

Costa de Almeria reaffirms its commitment to sports tourism with the upcoming Spanish Golf Championship.

The Provincial Council of Almeria, through the Costa de Almeria seal of excellence in tourism, is once again combining sport with tourism at the Spanish Senior Men’s Professional Golf Championship.

The championship is taking place on the Valle del Este Golf Resort course, in the town of Vera, between December 18 and 20.

The competition will bring together the best players in this category on the national scene for its sixth consecutive year in the Andalusian province, taking advantage of its magnificent year-round climate.

This is the first time in the competition’s history that it will take place at the Valle del Este Golf Resort, bringing with it recognition and acclaim for Vera, and an opportunity for the municipality to show off its tourism, sport, gastronomy and cultural attractions.

Fernando Gimenez, the Vice President of the Provincial Council and Deputy for Tourism, highlighted that “This championship fulfils one of the objectives set by the Provincial Council of Almeria” by promoting the “sporting-tourist destination of Costa de Almeria”.

Gimenez emphasised that “Almería has all the ingredients that make it the perfect destination for practising this sport” with its “excellent climate and the great quality of the golf courses”.

