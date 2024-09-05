By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 05 Sep 2024 • 14:23 • 3 minutes read

Follow these guidelines for smooth sailing Credit: Shutterstock: NAN728

Cruise ships are all the craze, but before you book your next sail across the sea, remember these tips on cruise ship etiquette.

If you’re new to the cruise ship holidays, it’s unfair to assume you know the unspoken or unwritten rules of the luxury holiday options.

Cruise ship etiquette – unwritten rules of sailing the seas on holiday

By abiding by some simple but effective etiquette whilst at sea, you can enhance your holiday and reside harmoniously with your fellow cruisers.

Time conscious

Cruise ships have a variety of experiences, excursions and dining options on offer. If you choose to partake in any of them – booking a table or activity – make sure you are on time.

This also applies to any onboard theatre shows, cinema viewings and kids’ clubs.

Respect other cultures

It’s key to remember that cruise ships welcome a whole host of people from all over the world, and that means a mixing of cultures and languages.

This means some cultures may have a different way of communicating and interacting with others, but this is the prime time to meet new people and broaden your knowledge of the world.

The muster drill

The health and safety of all passengers is at the top of the list of any cruise ship, and the safety measures put in place to ensure this should be respected.

On every ship, you will have to take part in a fire alarm test, or a muster drill, to ensure all passengers are aware of what to do should a real fire alarm take place.

The muster drill is usually carried out before departure and sometimes more than once during the trip.

Cruise ship rules

Wherever you go on deck you will come across various signs that give you certain orders to follow. These can include ‘no smoking’ signs for example.

These can be general rules or specific rules for that cruise ship. Make sure to follow these for your safety, and other passengers’ safety and for the general smooth sailing of the trip.

Overloading or overcrowding lifts

It’s never ideal to be stuck at the back of an overcrowded lift so if you think the lift looks a little full, wait for the next one to come, or take the stairs if you can.

This is a big one in the cruise ship community, with some people referring to those who don’t follow this rule as “elevator rushers”.

Getting to and in a lift can be a difficult and stressful task when on cruise ships.

Just remember to be respectful of queues, and be considerate of those with disabilities or in need of greater accessibility to lifts.

Claiming sunbeds

This is a contested issue in all holiday situations involving sunbeds, but on cruise ships, it’s a no-go.

If you are planning a day by the pool or you are going to the theatre to watch one of the onboard shows, it’s advised that you and your party all show up at the same time.

No seats should be covered with towels or belongings to reserve them unless you’re ready to use them. This is to ensure that seats and sun beds are available to those who currently want to use them.

Be considerate

In general, as with in life, it’s important for everyone to be considerate of one another, respect the staff and crew trying to give you the best holiday experience, adhere to the cruise’s rules, try to ensure you’re not too loud at night and that your kids know the rules and general etiquette too.

When it comes to cruise ship etiquette, it’s important to note that by following these guidelines, everyone will be able to have a more enjoyable and memorable experience together.