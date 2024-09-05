David Lammy welcomes Gibraltar delegation

By John Smith •
David Lammy and Fabian Picardo
The matter of the proposed treaty between the EU, UK and Gibraltar is becoming increasingly more pressing as November is fast approaching.
Currently, those who were born in Gibraltar and hold a red id card have special permission to cross the border without restriction and the same option exists for Spaniards holding a valid id card although passports may also have to be presented.
All who hold British passports however even if they are residents of Gibraltar are in theory required to show their reason for entering Spain, proof of accommodation or an important medical appointment for example and show that they have sufficient funds available.
Until the last few months, these requirements were rarely enforced by the Spanish immigration officers (members of the National Police) but recently, more and more people are being quizzed and refused entry if they can’t supply the required information.
Those who are allowed entry have their passports stamped in and out although the Gibraltar side is much less strict and provided you can show a valid passport you are generally waved through.
Come November however, Schengen rules change slightly and what is known as the Entry/Exit System (EES) is due to be implemented with the expectation that those holders of red id cards will no longer have the same freedom of entry and exit that they did.
This could well impact negatively on the tens of thousands of Spanish cross border workers who have jobs in all areas within Gibraltar as they may become subject to the same rules, so the UK and Gibraltar Governments are intensifying their attention to the proposed Treaty.
To this end, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia met the UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London on Wednesday September 4 for their first face-to-face meeting.
It allowed for detailed discussion on matters around the proposed treaty about the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union and it also touched upon preparations for a Non Negotiated Outcome.
Following the meeting, Mr Lammy posted on X “This Government is committed to concluding a UK-EU agreement which provides certainty for Gibraltar and its people.
“With @FabianPicardo today, I reaffirmed our support to them in all eventualities and reiterated that we will only agree to terms that Gibraltar is content with.”
Fabian Picardo, said: “Gibraltar has a real friend in David Lammy. He showed a keen interest in the progress of the negotiations and provided the solid reassurance that Gibraltar’s sovereignty is ‘sacrosanct’.”
What appears to be one of the greatest obstructions to the conclusion of the Treaty is the fact that the EU wants to see Spanish Immigration and Customs Officers on the Rock whilst Gibraltar has a repeatedly stated ‘no Spanish boots on the ground’.
