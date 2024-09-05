By Eleanor EWN • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 10:39 • 2 minutes read

Do you think elderly drivers should have to retake their test and how frequently? Credit: Shutterstock.

France is no stranger to discussions about driving regulations, with national and local rules frequently revised; this time, senior drivers’ right to continue driving is in the spotlight.

French drivers frequently face debates over rules and regulations, particularly regarding speed limits on departmental roads and testing requirements for elderly drivers. Accidents involving older drivers often spark discussions about the need for medical exams or retaking driving tests.

What are the rules in France?

Compared to other European countries, France has a relatively liberal approach to driver testing, especially for older drivers. While countries like Italy and Ireland require frequent medical exams for older drivers, France does not have a mandatory uniform testing system.

Licence revocation in France is typically based on accumulating points. However, local authorities can require a medical test for drivers with certain medical conditions. The list of conditions that may lead to licence revocation includes both specific diseases and symptoms that could pose a risk on the road.

While a failed medical test may indicate potential concerns, it doesn’t automatically result in licence revocation. Older drivers can also voluntarily display an “S” sticker on their vehicles to indicate their status as senior drivers.

Other European countries like Italy and Ireland require senior drivers to undergo regular aptitude tests over the age of 70. However, this isn’t the case in France. In other words, French drivers can realistically only lose their licence if they lose all their points.

That said, some local authorities can require older drivers to pass a medical test if they suffer from certain medical conditions. An official list of medical conditions that could result in a temporary or permanent revocation of the licence was last updated in 2022. The list includes certain symptoms of medical conditions as well as the conditions themselves. For example, chronic fatigue or heart difficulties are two symptoms that could lead to a review of your driver’s licence as they have the potential to cause danger on the roads.

Ultimately, these norms only serve as guidelines, and even if a senior driver fails the test, it doesn’t mean automatic revocation of their licence. Elderly drivers can opt to put an ‘S’ sticker on their car, but it isn’t compulsory.

Is legislation set to change?

France is set to implement a number of new traffic regulations this autumn including new speed limits.

While there have been discussions about implementing mandatory medical tests for elderly drivers, such proposals face significant opposition. Campaigners argue that older drivers are generally safer than younger drivers.

Statistics support this claim, showing that a higher percentage of accidents involve drivers between the ages of 18 and 24 compared to those over 65. Statistics suggest that around 10% of accidents on French roads involve a driver over the age of 65. Conversely, drivers between the ages of 18 and 24 are involved in more than double the number of incidents, accounting for over 20% of road accidents in France.

The EU is considering new driving regulations, including potential changes to licensing processes. The majority will aim to standardise driving tests for learners and make the process of getting licence uniform.

While mandatory medical tests were rejected by the EU parliament, individual countries may still implement such rules. However, France seems unlikely to adopt these regulations.

What Do You Think?

Do you think it’s right that elderly drivers should retake their driving test as they get older? Do you think a driver’s licence should be subject to medical testing? When should senior drivers start being retested? Let us know what you think!