By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 14:51 • 1 minute read

Author, Miguel Ángel Guill, with Elda’s Councillor for Culture, Iñaki Pérez. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elda.

Elda’s Councillor for Culture, Iñaki Pérez, has introduced the comic Elda 1694, created by cartoonist Miguel Ángel Guill.

This graphic novel is closely tied to the city’s traditions, especially the Fiestas Mayores.

Mystical Story

The comic tells the legend of the Patron Saints through its illustrations, but it goes beyond just the mystical story.

It also dives into the historical and scientific background that gave rise to the legend.

Connecting with Tradition

This comic will be distributed throughout the Elda Valley, making it easier for visitors to connect with Elda’s traditions and festivals.

It helps bridge the gap between imagination and reality or, in this case, legend and history.

The councillor said: “This comic takes readers on a journey to a past that still feels very present.”

Exploring History

Miguel Ángel Guill thanked the Council for their collaboration and shared that creating the comic gave him a chance to explore what life was like back then.

He’s included both the religious traditions and the historical facts behind the legend of the Patron Saints. “The legend wasn’t just a story; it was based on real events, and the second part of the comic delves into that reality,” he explained.

Readers will be able to spot familiar landmarks in Elda, like the castle, and even pick up on the way people spoke back then.

“In short, they’ll get a glimpse of what Elda was like in those days,” confirmed the author.