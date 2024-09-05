By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 05 Sep 2024 • 10:50 • 1 minute read

Thanks to local efforts a defibrillator is now in Villaricos Credit: Shutterstock

Locals in Villaricos worked hard through COVID-19 to bring extra safety to their community.

Chris and Lenka, previous owners of Los Conteros restaurant in Villaricos, started fundraising in January 2020 to install a defibrillator in the town.

Due to Covid, their fundraising was delayed and they didn’t reach their goal in the intended time.

The two remained persistent, and by October 2021 they had raised €2300 through their now-sold restaurant, stating “Our customers during the period that the funds were raised – by quiz nights, raffles and donations – deserve the thanks and credit.”

The total amount raised covered the purchasing and installation of the unit, in addition to the training of five people in how to use it.

The money raised was passed on to the Vera Lions who made the arrangements with the town hall for Chris and Lenka, and in 2022 the unit was purchased.

Andy Pearson, the president of the Vera Lions, stated, “They worked hard to raise the money and wanted to support the community where they’re business was”.

Unfortunately, due to the medical centre being refurbished and other unforeseen circumstances, the defibrillator took another two years to be installed, in August 2024, and the Lions have agreed to fund its maintenance.

Nevertheless, through the hard work of Chris and Lenka, their customers, the Vera Lions and all those who helped fundraise, Villaricos now has the added safety of a defibrillator and trained professionals to use it.

