Improving Palma: residents and visitors gain

People gathered together for the presentation of the renovated Plaça d´Espanya. Photo Credit Ajuntament de Palma, X
PLANS are underway to increase police protection on the streets of Palma, with special priority being given to increasing security in the Parc de ses Estacions and the Intermodal public transport station.
Work to install a new police station next to the Tourist Office is almost complete, and the newly refurbished building will become the home base for two special trained police units comprising of over one hundred officers. The new police station will be open 24 hours a day and will house a complaints office which will serve as a first point of call for members of the public.
The plan was initiated by Palma city mayor, Jaime Martínez Llabrés, who´s intention is to make the area a safer place to be and cut down significantly on local crime. As part of the project, the mayor has plans to install highly intelligent security cameras in various vantage points around the area. The cameras will be equipped with the very latest technology, including artificial intelligence and face scanners, which will enable the cameras to track activity accurately even at night.
THE remodelled Plaça d´Espanya was presented on Monday after 16 months´ worth of renovations have finally been completed. The work, which has involved renewing the paving and improving the network of rainwater drainage in a number of streets, also involved improving the lighting in the square and the surrounding area, and a large gardening project in which some 6,800 shrubs and plants have been introduced and planted.
The remodelling work also included better signposting and the installation of QR codes in various locations around the square, directing visitors to local points of interest and providing useful and fascinating information. The project was designed not only to improve the aesthetics and safety of the square and the streets surrounding it, but also to safeguard the area´s historical and natural heritage, a move that Palma mayor, Jaime Martínez Llabrés, was in full support of.
Martinez emphasises that the remodelling of the square, which cost some 2.8 million euros, demonstrates the city´s commitment to protecting and caring for its culture and heritage, and thanks local shops, restaurants and residents for their patience during these last few months whilst the work was being carried out.
[Photo Credit @caroixyz]
