By Harry Sinclair • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 9:30 • 1 minute read

An Almeria-native brand is taking its designs to Mexico Credit: Loreto Martinez /fb

An Almerian designer is packing her bags and heading to America to take the provincial fashion international.

After a successful summer, Loreto Martinez is taking her brand across the Atlantic Ocean in an important project to open her first shop in Mexico City.

Loreto Martinez currently has her showroom located in the centre of the Almeria capital, but will now be taking her brand to the capital of Mexico for her first shop outside of Almeria, Spain, and Europe.

Martinez revealed this new project on the social networks of the Almeria-based brand, stating Loreto Martinez will open its doors in Polance, considered the most luxurious neighbourhood in Mexico City.

The news of this international project follows a very successful summer for the brand, shown in its continued accomplishments.

Just over a week ago, the Almeria-based brand showcased its recent collection in the prestigious Macenas, in Mojacar, presenting Loreto Martinez’s Monocromatismo collection, the first collection where colour is more absent than the star of the show.

Outside of this collection, the summer has been dominated by colourful garments designed by Loreto Martinez, seen within the Clavelita (Carnation) capsule collection, featuring the bright colours typical of the province.

Now, the Almeria native takes her unique collections to Mexico, representing her skills and her homeland in a new land.

