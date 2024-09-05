Los Bandidos take home six trophies

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 13:29 • 2 minutes read

10 Los Bandidos runners crossed yet another finish line in style Credit: Los Bandidos

Los Bandidos ran with pride once more claiming six trophies after crossing the finish line.

On Saturday, August 31, 10 Los Bandido runners took on a 9.2k, five-lap race, starting at 9 pm.

Thanks to the later start, it was slightly cooler for the Bandidos this time, but “completely dark by the time we finished” according to the group, with the route only made clear by burning lamps and lots of support.

The winner of the race finished in 30:02, two and a half minutes ahead of second place, with the first lady finishing in 41:48.

A total of 155 runners crossed the finish line.

Trophies were awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd places in each age group and to the overall winners. All competitors received a mini Bluetooth speaker and congratulatory post-race drinks and snacks; Los Bandidos also won two raffle prizes.

Los Bandidos full results

Los Bandidos results (position, name, time and age group prizes)

95 Mark Ratcliffe 46:04

127 Patricia Mulcahy 52:38 (2nd D-F)

133 Sarah Briggs 53:12 (2nd C-F)

137 Corinne Cherel 53:55

139 Sharon Howlett 54:28 (3rd D-F)

143 Karen Ayers 55:28 (1st F-F)

144 Russ Chance 56:14

145 John Davidge 57:39 (3rd H-M)

155 Teresa Chance 1:13:25 (3rd F-F)

In the Sub-14 category Guillermo Moscardo Cherel finished in 18th place in a time of 04:42.

Los Bandidos Mojacar Run Club

Los Bandidos was set up in June 2018 with a small group running the 5k Mojácar Paseo, and now has road cycling, sea swimming and triathlon groups, always welcoming new members.

“All ages, nationalities and speeds are welcome, whether permanent residents or holiday makers.”

Los Bandidos are keen to integrate and support the local community. They’re currently collecting non-perishable food and toiletries for the Red Cross Food Bank.

The group is sponsored by Alfaix Village Store, Caracola Car Hire, Five Bones Pet Hotel, Heladaria Blu, Oasis Fashions and Restaurante Piamonte.

The group invites anyone to join, stating “We are very sociable and most sessions are followed by a post-activity coffee or breakfast” adding that you can follow along or join the group’s Facebook page: Los Bandidos.

