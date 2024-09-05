Millions flock to Mallorca

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
In July this year the Balearic Islands were visited by 2,5 million international tourists, a number which marks a 4.3% increase from that of 2023.
In a study of border tourist movements published by the Balearic Institute of Statistics (IBESTAT), Mallorca was the island which represents the increase, with a 5.03% rise in visitors, whilst the other islands were subject to a reduction in tourism, with Menorca suffering a 4.25% decrease and Ibiza and Formentera receiving 7.2% fewer visitors then the same time last year.
According to the study, which is conducted by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), across the whole of Spain the grand majority of visitors to the country in July came from the United Kingdom, with a sensational 2 million British tourists choosing to holiday in Spain. This is a 2.6% rise from July last year and is followed by 1.6 million French holidaymakers (a 3.4% increase) and 1.2 million German visitors (6.6% more than last year).
The study by the INE demonstrates that the tourists brought 2,835.82 million euros to the Mallorcan economy, with each holidaymaker spending an average of 208,06 euros each day of their stay on the island.
