By Harry Sinclair • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 7:45 • 1 minute read

The Saint Augustine festival was an eclectic mix of events for the town of Mojacar Credit: Concejalia de Deportes Mojacar /fb

Mojacar held two separate, successful sporting competitions during the Saint Augustine festivities.

While celebrating its patron saint the town of Mojacar pitted its best against each other in a padel tournament and a domino tournament.

The first of which, the XIII Padel Tournament, took place on the municipal courts of La Mata which were “filled with talent and a lot of excitement once more” according to the Department of Sports in Mojacar.

The padel tournament was held across four days, starting on August 22 and ending 25, with both gender categories and money and trophies to be won for first and second place.

Later on in the week, again as a part of the festivities in honour of Saint Augustine, the Mojacar Town Hall organised a Domino Tournament at the senior bar.

Held on August 26, the traditional Domino tournament had two categories, male and female, with nine people in total competing for the prizes, consisting of local meats and delicious wine.

According to the Department of Sports in Mojacar, “All participants demonstrated their prowess in the male and female categories,” but a special mention was given to the women who “brought the spirit of tradition with the washcloth.”

