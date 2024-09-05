By Harry Sinclair •
Mojacar is hosting a series of cultural activities including Archeological Ceramic Workshop
Mojacar is hosting a series of cultural activities to enrich the lives of residents and educate on the local area.
During the month of September, Mojacar is providing multiple events to partake in under the title “Mojacar La Vieja”.
The Mojacar town hall invites everyone on social media to join the events, stating “September in Mojacar is packed with exciting cultural activities celebrating Mojacar La Vieja!”
These cultural activities are organised by the Mojacar Town Hall and the University of Granada, in collaboration with, next week Wednesday, August 11, is the first activity of the month: Archeological Ceramic Workshop.
Held in the Tercera Edad, starting at 6 pm, you will be able to partake in a ceramic workshop, a fun, hands-on, creative activity, while learning about the local history and recent archaeological findings in the province of Almeria.
Additionally, on the day after, Thursday, August 12, Mojacar is hosting a creative interactive game about Mojacar La Vieja.
The interactive games will be held at Guadalinfo, Centro de Usos Multiples, at 5 pm, with activities for children ages 8 to 14.
“Don’t miss the chance to be a part of these amazing experiences,” the Mojacar town hall invites everyone to sign up ahead of time for any of the activities by emailing memolab@go.ugr.es
