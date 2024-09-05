By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 11:24 • 1 minute read

Summer Camps for All Image: carm

THIS summer, 300 people with intellectual disabilities and mental health conditions got the chance to enjoy inclusive camps across the Murcia Region.

A Variety of Activities for All Abilities and Ages

Participants from 20 different residences and day centres took part in various activities, including beach games, water sports, nature hikes, and visits to local attractions. They were accompanied by about 150 professionals who ensured that everyone had a safe and fun experience.

Inclusive Summer Camps Offer a Break from Routine

The summer camps provided a refreshing break from the usual routines, offering recreational activities in beautiful natural settings like Isla Plana. The programs were tailored to meet the needs and ages of each participant, blending learning opportunities with inclusive leisure.

Collaboration with CERMI Expands Year-Round Initiatives

Beyond the summer, the region continues to support inclusive recreation throughout the year. Collaborating with CERMI and local governments, initiatives like ‘Activa tu Ocio’ (Activate Your Leisure) include a wide range of activities, from sports to cultural visits. Last year, the ‘Sal de Música Festival’ became the first fully inclusive music event in the area, complete with accessibility features and support, allowing everyone to enjoy the concerts equally.

