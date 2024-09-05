By Catherine McGeer •
Summer Camps for All
THIS summer, 300 people with intellectual disabilities and mental health conditions got the chance to enjoy inclusive camps across the Murcia Region.
Participants from 20 different residences and day centres took part in various activities, including beach games, water sports, nature hikes, and visits to local attractions. They were accompanied by about 150 professionals who ensured that everyone had a safe and fun experience.
The summer camps provided a refreshing break from the usual routines, offering recreational activities in beautiful natural settings like Isla Plana. The programs were tailored to meet the needs and ages of each participant, blending learning opportunities with inclusive leisure.
Beyond the summer, the region continues to support inclusive recreation throughout the year. Collaborating with CERMI and local governments, initiatives like ‘Activa tu Ocio’ (Activate Your Leisure) include a wide range of activities, from sports to cultural visits. Last year, the ‘Sal de Música Festival’ became the first fully inclusive music event in the area, complete with accessibility features and support, allowing everyone to enjoy the concerts equally.
