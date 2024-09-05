By Eleanor EWN • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 13:26 • 2 minutes read

New French Reactor Shuts Down Shortly After Startup. Credit: Shutterstock.

France’s newest nuclear reactor, a European Pressurised Reactor (EPR), automatically shut down just one day after being commissioned. The state-owned operator, EDF, assured the public that the shutdown was normal during such complex startup processes.

The EPR, which represents France’s new generation of power plants, faced significant delays and cost overruns during its construction. It was completed 12 years late and at four times the estimated budget.

France’s Newest Reactor: Plagued by Delays and Cost Overruns

Following a rocky lead-up to the unveiling of the new reactor, which included huge delays and overspending, France’s new reactor automatically shut itself down just a day after firing up for the first time.

A representative for energy giant EDF said that the reactor is going through a “long and complex startup process requiring many trials and tests, and that can induce shutdowns like this,” assuring local residents that the shutdown isn’t any cause for concern.

EDF went further, claiming that the shutdown “proves the safety system is working well.” Staff are said to be doing the necessary technical checks and analysis before restarting the reactor.

Normandy Reactor: a Model for the New Generation of Power Plants

EDF’s latest reactor was designed to be the flagship for a new generation of power plants pushed by the present, Emmanuel Macron for the coming decades. However, the project arrived 12 years late and at a total cost of 13.2 billion euros; about four times more than the 3.3 billion they originally budgeted for. Reactors of the same design have previously been completed in China and Finland.

Similar Teething Problems in China and Finland

Setbacks in this project will no doubt be hugely unwelcome both for EDF and for the French government. However, this design of reactor has also caused problems in other countries.

“On the Finnish EPR, there were several setbacks, especially with some hydraulic pumps that were faulty and had to be replaced,” said Nicolas Goldberg, an energy expert at Colombus Consulting.

“This doesn’t call the startup into question. We’ll just have to be patient,” he added.

The reactor is expected to supply power to approximately three million homes. This marks a significant milestone for France’s nuclear energy program, as the EPR is the most powerful reactor in the country.

Issues with Nuclear Power Plants Bound to Cause Jitters

News of issues with nuclear power plants understandably never receives a warm reception. Though it seems that this plant’s issues are little more than teething problems, news surrounding itsshutdown is bound to intrigue the local community.

