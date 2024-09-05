News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 8:00 • 3 minutes read

New Chapter in Nerja

Nerja is gearing up for a major cultural boost! The town hall has relaunched the bidding process for the construction of its new municipal library, located on Calle Iglesia, right by the iconic Balcón de Europa. The Local Government has greenlighted the project, which had previously stalled due to an empty bid.

Councillor Nieves Atencia announced the revised project, which now has a budget of €1,687,004.76. This new plan, funded partly by a €1 million grant from the Málaga Provincial Council and the rest from local funds, promises a state-of-the-art library.

Spanning over 800 square metres across three floors and two basements, the new library will feature modern facilities and a terrace with stunning sea views. Interested companies can check out the bidding details on the Nerja Town Hall’s procurement platform. The window for submissions is open for 20 days from the announcement.

Summer Success

AUGUST in Los Cangrejos, Nerja, and Maro was a hit, with more than 7,000 people soaking up the vibrant cultural scene. Ana María Muñoz, the town’s Culture Councillor, praised the success of the month-long festival, highlighting the impressive turnout for over 30 events.

From national and international music concerts to flamenco and contemporary dance, the festival had something for everyone. The program also featured musicals, theatre, magic shows, and children’s parties. Notable highlights included World Youth Day, World Folklore Day, and a poetry recital at the Full Moon Forum.

Muñoz expressed her delight with the enthusiastic reception and confirmed that the council plans to keep the cultural activities coming. ‘We’re committed to continuing these free summer events, which beautifully complement our sun and beach tourism,’ she said. It looks like the cultural vibe in Los Cangrejos and Maro is here to stay!

Councillor Resigns in Nerja

IN a surprising turn of events, Óscar Jiménez, a PSOE councillor in Nerja, has stepped down after being convicted of driving under the influence. Jiménez, who was pulled over recently, tested positive for 0.79 mg of alcohol per litre of breath, leading to a fine of €1,200 and an eight-month driving ban.

This incident has rocked the local political scene, and now the focus shifts to who will take Jiménez’s place. The next candidate on the PSOE list from the 2023 municipal elections is Laura Gómez Fernández, who might step into the role. Following her on the list are Pedro Romón Fernández, Miriam Ortega Duvignac, and Ángel Ramírez Doña, any of whom could potentially be the new councillor.

Jiménez’s resignation follows a rapid trial on August 28 in Torrox, where he admitted to the charges and was sentenced. During the stop, Jiménez reportedly exhibited arrogant behaviour and made derogatory comments about the police, further complicating the situation.

High-Tech Bins in Rincon de la Victoria

RINCON de la Victoria is stepping up its waste management game with new Smart Max trash cans. Installed along the Avenida del Mediterráneo near Plaza Ál-Ándalus, these high-tech bins are packed with features aimed at making waste collection more efficient and eco-friendly. Each bin boasts a massive 600-litre capacity—eight times that of a standard trash can—thanks to its compacting technology.

Solar panels on top charge up during the day, powering the bin for up to 30 days and reducing maintenance. The Smart Max bins also come with a CLEAN system for real-time monitoring and remote control, ensuring they’re emptied only when needed. Designed to handle recyclables, general waste, and cigarette butts separately, these bins help cut down on CO2 emissions by minimising collection trips. If the pilot proves successful, more bins could soon pop up around the town, pushing Rincón de la Victoria towards a greener future.

