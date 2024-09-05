Orchestra seeking singers and musicians

By Adam Woodward • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 19:14 • 1 minute read

The choir and orchestra Collegium Musicum Costa del Sol wants your talents. Credit: choir and orchestra Collegium Musicum

Calling all singers and orchestra members. The Choir and Orchestra Collegium Musicum Costa del Sol is looking for your talents this September.

Whether you are a seasoned musician or an amateur that loves to make music, you are invited to join their vibrant, multinational community. The Choir and Orchestra Collegium Musicum Costa del Sol is a non-profit musical ensemble comprising amateur and professional orchestra musicians and vocalists. They aim to create an appreciation of classical music amongst members and audiences along the Costa del Sol. Their main performances take place twice yearly – one at the end of May and the other over Christmas. New members are always welcome to join either their choir or orchestra.

The Choir and Orchestra Collegium Musicum are holding rehearsals at the Danish Church, Las Lagunas, Mijas on Tuesday evenings and no auditions are required. They have two exciting concerts lined up in December, to be held in Fuengirola and Marbella, featuring a selection of seasonal music spanning from the 17th century to the present day on the theme ‘The Glory of Christmas.’

Perform with the Choir and Orchestra Collegium Musicum

So, if you love singing or can play a musical instrument, they invite you to join their multinational and friendly music society. Under the leadership of our conductor, Delyth Bressington, they meet for weekly rehearsals in preparation for public appearances along the Costa del Sol, and they are always on the lookout for new members. So if you live on the Costa del Sol either temporarily or permanently, then don’t hesitate to get in touch with them on colmus.org or by emailing them at info@colmus.org.

