Paralympian Pablo Jaramillo proved his prowess fighting for silver in Paris Credit: Real Federación Española de Ciclismo /fb

A cyclist from Almeria has competed against the best and proven himself at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Pablo Jaramillo, a cyclist from Almeria, secured a silver medal in the team sprint event at the 2024 Paralympic Games, only just falling short behind Great Britain.

The Spanish team, comprised of Jaramillo, Alfonso Cabello, and Ricardo Ten, exceeded expectations by reaching the final and securing second place, surpassing their bronze achievement in the Tokyo Paralympics.

At 47, Jaramillo competed in his second Paralympic Games, contributing to the fourth medal for Almeria this summer, proving himself as an elite athlete, and representing his province and his nation in a world-class display of skill.

The Spanish team clocked 49.466 seconds to reach the final, only to be outpaced by Team GB.

Despite their best efforts, the Spaniards unfortunately could not surpass their morning session time, finishing with 49.564 seconds in the final.

Celebrating on his socials, Jaramillo shared his “Immense happiness” and his gratitude, stating “thank you, comrades, you are incredible.”

This silver medal marked the fourteenth for Spain at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, and remains especially meaningful as it represents a leap in improvement over their previous bronze.

