 Puzzle Solutions Edition 2043
Puzzle Solutions Edition 2044

Published: 05 Sep 2024

Solutions Crosswords 2044

Solutions Crosswords 2044

WORD SPIRAL

1 Calf; 2 Film; 3 Mars; 4 Send; 5 Dear; 6 Rust; 7 Talc; 8 Clap; 9 Pass; 10 Semi; 11 Iron; 12 Near; 13 Ruhr; 14 Ring; 15 Glad; 16 Drab. CHABLIS

QUICK QUIZ

1 Clive Lloyd; 2 Beaumaris; 3 Quasimodo; 4 A parrot; 5 Adelaide; 6 O J Simpson; 7 The placenta; 8 Dolly; 9 Anne of Cleves; 10 Laos.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Playthings; 7 Plane; 8 Ballast; 10 Linesmen; 11 Left; 13 Gorgon; 15 Loathe; 17 Sage; 18 Particle; 21 Slights; 22 Amend; 23 Checkmates. Down: 1 Prawn; 2 Aversion; 3 Tables; 4 Idle; 5 Gravest; 6 Apologists; 9 Title deeds; 12 Contract; 14 Roguish; 16 Ransom; 19 Crews; 20 Chic.

QUICK

Across: 1 Maims; 6 Stops; 9 Alleges; 10 Study; 11 Vague; 12 Foyer; 13 Hosiery; 15 Sad; 17 Arid; 18 Paella; 19 Vital; 20 Entail; 22 Epic; 24 Les; 25 Athlete; 26 Perry; 27 Shrug; 28 Ovule; 29 Macabre; 30 Swear; 31 Enact.
Down: 2 Author; 3 Madrid; 4 Sly; 5 Decoy; 6 Several; 7 Tsar; 8 Plural; 12 Frail; 13 Hazel; 14 Sifts; 15 Slope; 16 Dance; 18 Party; 19 Vinegar; 21 Nephew; 22 Eleven; 23 Italic; 25 Array; 26 Puma; 28 Ore.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Paraguas, 7 Build, 8 Lagartija, 9 Lip, 10 Tall, 11 Galaxy, 13 Jardín, 14 Doblar, 17 Badger, 18 Farm, 20 Too, 22 Situation, 23 Fuego, 24 Packages.

Down: 1 Pilot, 2 Regular, 3 Girl, 4 Avisar, 5 Silly, 6 Adaptor, 7 Bañador, 12 Piadoso, 13 Justify, 15 Leaving, 16 Bestia, 17 Boxer, 19 Minus, 21 Bark.

NONAGRAM

acme, amid, calm, came, clam, dame, dime, idem, lama, lame, lime, mace, made, maid, mail, male, mead, meal, meld, mica, mice, mild, mile, aimed, amice, amide, camel, claim, clime, lamed, lamia, limed, macle, medal, media, medic, amelia, calmed, mailed, malice, medial, acclaim, claimed, decimal, declaim, medical, academic, ACCLAIMED.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 2044
Easy Sudoku 2044

HARD

Hard Sudoku 2044
Hard Sudoku 2044

GOGEN

Gogen 2044

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 2044
Alphamuddle 2044
