Roquetas de Mar rises to the top of tourism

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 7:55 • 1 minute read

Roquetas de Mar competes as a popular tourist destination among provincial cities Credit: Ayuntamiento de Roquetas de Mar /fb

Almeria has thrived as a tourist destination in the first half of the year, and Roquetas de Mar could be at the top of the province’s list.

According to the latest Hotel Occupancy Survey by the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalusia, Roquetas de Mar welcomed 87,171 visitors in July alone, generating 419,031 overnight stays, with an average stay of 4.8 days.

This places Roquetas de Mar among the top five tourist destinations in Andalusia, only surpassed by the province’s major cities and Torremolinos.

Gabriel Amat, mayor of the municipality, praised these results, stating, “Roquetas de Mar not only continues to be the preferred destination within our province, but it is also competing with large Andalusian cities that traditionally lead the tourism sector.”

As Amat states, “This shows that we are doing things well, offering a destination that combines quality beaches, exceptional services and a wide range of activities for all audiences.”

The increase in the average stay reflects the growing tourist interest and visitors’ satisfaction with their stay.

The survey also highlights the diversity of visitors, with most coming from Spain, but also from the UK, Belgium, France, and Portugal, highlighting Roquetas de Mar’s international appeal as a competitive European tourist destination.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.