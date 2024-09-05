September signals change

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
Restaurant Ca´s Patró March, Deía, in September. Photo Credit EWN
September in Mallorca is a time to chill, literally, and many inhabitants welcome its arrival.
FOR inhabitants of Mallorca, the arrival of September can bring welcome relief after a long, extraordinarily hot summer. Whilst daytime temperatures still generally reach into the late twenties, nights are noticeably cooler, which for the many residents who don´t have the luxury of air-conditioning, can offer the best night´s sleep in a long while.
Storms are always a part of September in Mallorca, and although they can be dramatic, by this time of year the Mallorcan countryside is desperately thirsty and needs the rainstorms to help rejuvenate it and bring life to the land once again.
Tourists begin to dissipate and traffic becomes less of an issue, as those who remain on the island reclaim their territory, whilst beaches are less crowded, allowing for a more relaxing seaside day out.
Nights are beginning to draw in, but the days are still long, and there is no better way to disconnect at the end of a busy day than sitting on a favourite balcony or terraza – be it at home or in a local bar – enjoying a coffee, soft drink or glass of wine whilst the September evening air cools skin still sun-kissed from a sweltering Mediterranean summer.
[Photo Credit @caroixyz]
