Stadler presents world-first dual-fuel train

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 17:19 • 2 minutes read

Stadler presented a world-first prototype for train transport in Berlin Credit: Stadler /fb

One of the most iconic train companies in Europe has developed a world-first, dual-fuel train.

Stadler Rail, who already broke a Guinness World Record this year with its all-hydrogen train, has announced a new fleet of train cars that can run on either hydrogen or battery power for branch rail services.

Stadler presents prototype of dual-fuel train following success of RS1 Railbus

The Stadler RS1 Railbus already established the company as industry-leading and “has been one of the most popular vehicles in German regional rail transport for 28 years” according to the company, allowing trains to operate on either normal diesel or biodiesel made from rape seed oil.

Now, the rail vehicle manufacturer has announced its successor, and a world first in the rail vehicle industry.

Stadler presents prototype RS ZERO able to drive on hydrogen and battery

On August 28, Stadler revealed its latest prototype, the new RS ZERO, able to choose between two modern and environmentally friendly drive technologies: Hydrogen and battery.

The RS ZERO is particularly targeted at rail operators who run branch lines, which are smaller feed lines that connect with larger main rail tracks;

“Our aim was to develop a particularly lightweight vehicle that enables emission-free operation on secondary routes,” explained Dr Ansgar Brockmeyer, Executive Vice President of Marketing & Sales of the Stadler Group.

RS ZERO features lightweight design and emission-free travel

As Stadler states, “In Germany, 38 per cent of railway lines are not electrified,” and “in Europe, the figure is as high as 43 per cent.”

With RS ZERO’s “lightweight design and an axle load of less than 18 tonnes”, in addition to the focus on zero-emission, it will be a welcome addition to the country’s rail transport system and a leap in the right direction of environmentally conscious transport options.

No matter the conditions, as explained on the manufacturer’s site, “Each vehicle can be adapted to the respective conditions of the rail network.”

Stadler states that “The RS ZERO marks the beginning of a new era in regional rail transport,” demonstrating an emphasis on sustainability and environmentally friendly travel.

RS ZERO will be on show in Berlin from September 24 to 27

The RS ZERO is available as a single and double unit and offers seating for 70 to 150 passengers.

It is characterised by its low entry height, spacious and step-free low-floor area and barrier-free use, which is particularly advantageous for passengers with limited mobility.

For the first time, the RS ZERO prototype will be on show at InnoTrans 2024, held in Berlin, from September 24 to 27 on track T09/40.

The vehicle presentation will take place on September 24 at 2 pm.