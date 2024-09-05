By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 10:21 • 1 minute read

Sun, sand, and sports: Elche’s beaches draw thousands for fitness fun. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

During the summer months, approximately 3,000 individuals took part in sporting activities held on the beaches of Elche.

This initiative took place on the beaches of Arenales del Sol, El Altet, and for the first time this year, La Marina.

These sessions were conducted daily from July 8 to August 31, with classes led by expert instructors from 9:00.AM to 10:00.AM in the morning.

Arenales del Sol

The beach at Arenales del Sol saw the highest participation, prompting an increase in weekly sessions to four.

This adjustment resulted in over 2,000 attendees.

El Altet & La Marina

Meanwhile, the activities on the beaches of El Altet and La Marina, held twice a week, attracted approximately 500 and 300 participants, respectively.

Irene Ruíz, the Councillor for Tourism, emphasised that Elche’s beaches provide an excellent venue for sports, underscoring the city’s commitment to offering these activities to people of all ages each summer.